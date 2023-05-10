Expedite restoration of dug up Chennai roads: Stalin tells officials

Urging the officials to repair and restore the roads in an expeditious manner in the city and its suburbs, the CM said that the officials must closely monitor such works in the Greater Chennai Corporation and suburbs.

Instructing the officials to focus especially on infrastructure projects undertaken in the suburban areas of the city, the CM advised them to bring the issues, if any in project execution, to the attention of the Chief Secretary or the concerned minister for resolution.

Asking them to update the progress of major works on dashboards, Stalin said that the secretaries of the concerned departments must send a report of the progress of the projects to him.

Stating that required funds have been allotted for the projects reviewed, the Chief Minister said that the officials must see to it that there was no delay in releasing the funds for the projects.