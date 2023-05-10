Dip in fruit sales leave Chennai traders worried

CHENNAI: Supply of fruit witnessed a steady flow at the markets in the city. However, sales are yet to pick up among the public.

The prices of fruit at both retail and wholesale markets increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg. Traders said that only after the mango season peaks in the mid-month, there would be brisk sales.

"The pandemic is the major reason for dull sales. Earlier, we earned Rs 25,000 every month. Now, the profit has decreased drastically to Rs 12,000. And even the purchase has dropped. So we buy only 25 to 30 kg of fruit to avoid wastage. At present, prices have increased from Rs 10 – Rs 20 per kg, and people purchase watermelon and musk melon," said P Prakash, a retail vendor at Kalmandapam.

He added, "The sales are expected to pick up from May to mid-month when the temperature rises. And if there is steady flow of mangoes, the prices likely to further increase."

In addition, the recent weather change in the city has impacted the fruit sale in the markets. Traders stated that if there is another spell the business will be severely affected, and the fruits will be wasted.

K Ramesh, a wholesale trader in Koyambedu Wholesale market stated, "Compared to previous years, the sales have normalised during the summer season. Though the summer fruits witnessed a brisk sale, the prices did not surge as expected because customers wouldn't purchase at a higher cost."

Currently, watermelon is sold for Rs 20 per kg, musk melon Rs 15 per kg, grapes Rs 80 per kg, apple Rs 150 per kg, pomegranate Rs 100 - Rs 150 per kg, orange Rs 50 per kg and sweet lime Rs 60 per kg sold at retail and wholesale markets in the city.