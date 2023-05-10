DGP praises Avadi cops who helped NEET aspirant reach exam centre on time

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday met the team from Avadi City Police who helped an aspirant reach a NEET exam centre in time after the girl went to the wrong centre by mistake.

The policemen took the girl in their patrol vehicle and made her reach her allotted centre in time.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which Avadi police personnel received wide praise.

On Sunday, the aspirant, V Anandhi (18) of Thiruvallur district, a student of B R school, Tiruttani had mistakenly went to the exam centre at Jayagopal Garodia school in Avadi.

The authorities at the centre had looked at her hall ticket and did not allow her entry after which the girl broke down.

Even as her parents were consoling her, a traffic patrol team of Avadi City police enquired about the girl's situation and immediately took her in their vehicle to Vivekananda Vidyalaya in Thirumullaivoyal, before the exam started.

Traffic was halted to facilitate the girl run to her exam centre. The traffic constables, Dhanasekaran and Dinesh Kumar Samy were appreciated by the top brass of the Avadi city police.

On Tuesday, Head of Police Force, C Sylendra Babu issued them certificates of appreciation.