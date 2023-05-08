City

Avadi police help NEET aspirant reach exam centre in time

Traffic was halted to facilitate the girl run to her exam centre.
Screengrab from the video where two Avadi police personnel help NEET aspirant reach the exam centre in time
Screengrab from the video where two Avadi police personnel help NEET aspirant reach the exam centre in time
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Two policemen with Avadi City police helped an aspirant reach a NEET exam centre in time after the girl went to the wrong centre by mistake.

The policemen took the girl in their patrol vehicle and made her reach her allotted centre in time.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which Avadi police personnel received wide praise.

On Sunday, the aspirant, V Anandhi (18) of Tiruvallur district, a student of B R school, Tiruttani, had mistakenly gone to the exam centre at Jayagopal Garodia school in Avadi.

Traffic constables -- Dhanasekaran and Dinesh Kumar Samy
Traffic constables -- Dhanasekaran and Dinesh Kumar Samy

The authorities at the centre had looked at her hall ticket and did not allow her entry after which the girl broke down. Even as her parents were consoling her, a traffic patrol team of Avadi City police enquired about the girl's situation and immediately took her in their vehicle to Vivekananda Vidyalaya in Thirumullaivoyal, before the exam started.

Traffic was halted to facilitate the girl run to her exam centre.

The traffic constables, Dhanasekaran and Dinesh Kumar Samy, were appreciated by the top brass of the Avadi city police.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

NEET
police
NEET Exam
Avadi Police
Avadi
Policemen
NEET Aspirant
Exam Centre
NEET exam centre
aspirant
Avadi city police
Avadi police personnel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in