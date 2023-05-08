Avadi police help NEET aspirant reach exam centre in time

CHENNAI: Two policemen with Avadi City police helped an aspirant reach a NEET exam centre in time after the girl went to the wrong centre by mistake.

The policemen took the girl in their patrol vehicle and made her reach her allotted centre in time.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which Avadi police personnel received wide praise.

On Sunday, the aspirant, V Anandhi (18) of Tiruvallur district, a student of B R school, Tiruttani, had mistakenly gone to the exam centre at Jayagopal Garodia school in Avadi.