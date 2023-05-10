Chennai-based woman architect at the helm of Telangana Secretariat design

The couple’s extensive experience in designing architectural marvels proved advantageous in this project. “The Chief Minister needed a design that reflected the grandeur of Telangana and the aspirations of the people of Telangana which was reflected in our design. We aimed for an architectural heritage design that blends the best of the East and the West, which is a Hyderabadi tradition. The Secretariat is Green Gold rated by IGBC. We procured all the materials locally except the sandstone from Rajasthan and have used cutting-edge materials for this project,” explains Ponni.

As a woman architect, Ponni credits her success to her education at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchy, and in the USA. “Undoubtedly, we face numerous challenges in our workspaces. However, instead of lamenting, we need to be proactive and give it our best. It is the only way to achieve success,” she explains.