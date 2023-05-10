Activist stages dharna to save tree with a banner in Pattalam

CHENNAI: Respite for a tree activist who is going an extra mile to protect an avenue tree that escaped the axe recently.

On Wednesday, the activist was back on the street staging a dharna under the tree with a tri colour. Equipped with a banner carrying the DT Next's story that was published a few days ago, the activist raised slogans inviting the attention of motorists and local citizens.

Following the drama, Chennai Corporation officials visited the spot and had promised to protect the tree and restore to its earlier condition, in Pattalam in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

Rama Boopathy, a resident of the locality and an activist, sat under the tree holding national flag on Wednesday morning. He alleged that the authorities are working to favour a real estate firm by removing trees from Perambur Barracks Road and Stephenson Road intersection. "They already cleared a park to make entrance to the apartment building. Now they are trying to clear all the tree," he said.

He also added that there is a court case pertaining to protection of the park and the avenue trees, which is pending. "Despite the court case, the authorities are trying to fell the tree," he said.

On information, police and Chennai Corporation officials tried to pacify Rama Boopathy from the spot. However, he refused to end the protest demanding an undertaking from the authorities that the tree will be saved. Following this, Chennai Corporation officials promised that the concrete around the tree will be re-laid. Based on the promise, Rama Boopathy withdrew his protest by afternoon. Later, during the evening, civic body removed debris around the tree.

Meanwhile, a district green committee member, who visited the spot, said that the tree will not be chopped but it will be translocated.

"A few days ago, miscreants made an attempt to axe the tree at midnight hours but the residents led by Rama Boopathy thwarted the attempt demanding the permission to cut the tree. Both the police and corporation maintain that the miscreants have made the attempt to cut the tree but no action or any investigation till now," said V Sathiabalan, a civic activist based in Pattalam. The real estate companies in Chennai are on spree targetting the road side trees and the elected MLAs and Councillors are not supporting the activists fighting for the protection of trees, Sathiabalan rued.