Residents thwart miscreants from removing tree in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

CHENNAI: In blatant disregard for the environmental concerns and existing rules, miscreants allegedly tried to uproot a tree in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

During the process, they severely damaged the road near the junction of Perambur Barracks Road and Strahans Road. However, the residents thwarted the attempt and sought action against miscreants.

Even as three days after the failed attempt to remove the tree, the Greater Chennai Corporation is yet to identify the culprits, as well as the individuals behind the incident.

Rama Boopathy, a local resident said that some men were trying to remove a tree, which is in the middle of the road, on Thursday midnight. "In 2016, the Chennai Corporation removed Selvapathy Chettiar Park from Strahans Road to favour a real estate promoter. During the exercise, we opposed the move and approached NGT. As the NGT ordered not to remove the trees from the park, the GCC cleared the park and left the trees," Boopathy alleged.

Selvapathy Chettiar, a philanthropist, has donated the land along the road to create a park for the workers a few decades ago and a narrow park was created along the road encompassing a clock tower.

"The real estate promoter has been trying to remove the trees in many ways. We suspect that the men sent by the promoter might have tried to remove the tree. If we let them remove one tree, they will remove all the trees over time. Two cases are pending in the NGT regarding the trees," he said.

It is learnt that the men, who tried to remove the tree, could not show any permission accorded by Chennai Corporation or the district green committee when the locals demanded.

V Sathiabalan, another resident, said that the civic body officials are conniving with the real estate firm to remove the tree. "Corporation officials would have filed a police complaint for damages caused to the tree and to the road, if they do not connive with the miscreants. Once the trees are removed, they will remove the tower clock also," he warned.

When asked, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal officer (in-charge) AS Murugan said clarified that the civic body did not give permission to remove the tree. "We are yet to ascertain the persons behind incident. However, there is unverified information that the district green committee has accorded the permission. We are awaiting the copy of the permission. It will hopefully reach us on Monday," he said.

On the other hand, TD Babu, one of the members of the district green committee said that the committee has not given any approval to remove trees from Strahans Road. "Based on the request from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, inspection was conducted recently to allow removal of some trees on Perambur Barracks Road. The public should ask for an approval letter when anyone tries to cut trees. If they fail to show, removal should be stopped," he said.