Woman, 2 grandkids drown in pond at stone quarry

CHENNAI: An elderly woman and her two grandchildren drowned in a pond in a quarry near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district, early Tuesday morning.

The trio had gone to wash their feet in the pond after attending nature’s call, when they drowned in the 20-foot deep pond, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mallika (65), Hemalatha (16) and Gomathi (13). They were from Tiruvannamalai. Mallika had come to Periyar Nagar in Tiruttani to take part in the final rites of a relative, who had died a month ago. The girls had come with their parents, police said.

Since the relative’s house did not have a toilet, the elderly woman and the girls had gone to a field near Periyar Nagar after which, they went to the pond in the stone quarry around 6.30 am, when they accidentally slipped and fell into it, a police official said. Investigations revealed that one the girls first slipped and fell into the pond, seeing which Mallika and the sister had jumped in to save her, leading to their deaths.

On information, cops and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene and began rescue operations. Mallika’s body was fished out first and the other two followed. Their bodies were moved to Tiruttani government hospital for post-mortem.