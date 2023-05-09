Traffic diversions announced near Chepauk on IPL match days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) announced traffic diversions on IPL (Indian Premier League) match days at M A Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk to regulate free flow of traffic.

IPL matches are scheduled on May 10 (Wednesday), May 14 and May 23 and May 24.

Traffic diversions will be implemented on all the four days half an hour before completion of the match.

Accordingly, all outgoing vehicles at War Memorial will be diverted towards Flag Staff Road through Wallajah point to reach their destination.

All incoming vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Statue towards RK Salai to reach their destination.

At Labour Statue, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards wallajah road and will be diverted towards Kannagi Statue.

At Anna Statue, Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards wallajah road and will be diverted towards Wellington Point & Periyar Statue.

At Bharathi Salai X Bells Road jn, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Bells Road and will be diverted towards Kannagi Statue (or) Rathna Cafe junction

At Bata point, outgoing vehicles will not be allowed to take "U" turn. Instead, vehicles will be allowed to proceed till Wellington point from where the vehicles can take right turn towards Dams Road or proceed straight towards Spencer's Junction