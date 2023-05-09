Sekarbabu inspects sites for construction of FOB, sport ground development

CHENNAI: HR and CE Minister and CMDA chairperson PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday inspected a site for the construction of a foot-over bridge with an escalator near VR Mall on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, development of municipal sports ground at Shenoy Nagar and the beautification of the banks of 1.5 km long Puliyur Canal at Kodambakkam.

Speaking to reporters, he said that to speed up the implementation of 34 announcements made in 26 Assembly seats, he has carried out field inspections in 19 places in the 14 constituencies.

The remaining 15 places would be inspected very soon, he added.

He said that the foot-over bridge with escalators would be constructed at the cost of Rs 15 crore while the 4.5 acres of sports ground at Shenoy Nagar would be upgraded at the cost of Rs 5 crore.

"The 1.5 km canal in Kodambakkam would be completely cleared at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore to maintain and protect these areas from any flood damage during monsoons," he said.

Minister said that the Chief Minister has ordered the CMDA to develop the north Chennai area to the extent of Rs 1000 crore in three years with Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Metropolitan Transport Corporation. "We are speeding up these development works by conducting a field inspection in one area every day and holding review meetings to coordinate and implement the work," he said.