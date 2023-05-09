Min's estranged son-in-law held; cooked up charges, says daughter

CHENNAI: Chennai city police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man, the estranged son-in-law of HR and CE Minister, PK Sekarbabu for allegedly cheating a woman in the pretext of marriage.

Within hours of his arrest, the minister's daughter, Jayakalyani told mediapersons that police have registered a false case against her husband on her father's behest to exact revenge on them.

According to Jayakalyani, a police team picked up her husband, M Satish Kumar when they came to a private hospital in Sriperumbudur for a medical check-up for their newborn child.

Jayakalyani who was in a relationship with Sathish Kumar escaped to Bengaluru last year and got married there, against the wishes of her family.

Police sources said that the case against Satish Kumar pertains to a complaint lodged by a woman in Otteri Police Station in 2018, in which she had alleged that she was in a relationship with Satish Kumar for four years.

She further alleged that Satish Kumar had a physical relationship with her promising to marry her, but failed to do so. According to police, Satish Kumar has been absconding since May 2022 and a city court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Otteri police arrested Satish Kumar on charges of 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and 294 (b) (uttering obscene words) of IPC among others. Police said that Satish Kumar is a history-sheeter with several cases pending against him and is a 'C' category rowdy.