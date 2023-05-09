Class 11 girl dies by suicide hours after boyfriend's death

CHENNAI: Allegedly dejected over the suicide of her boyfriend, who took his life after he did not pass in the Class 12 exams, a Class 11 girl died by suicide at her residence in Chembarambakkam.

The boy, Deva, a Class 12 student died by suicide at his house in Avadi after he failed in two subjects.

Hearing of his death, Deva's girlfriend, Nandini (16) of Chembarambakkam allegedly died by suicide in her house when she was alone at home on Monday night. Her parents who had gone out, returned home and found the house locked from the inside. When they broke open the door, they found that Nandini had died by suicide.

Nazarathpet police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation was started.

Deva and Nandini studied in the same government school at Poonamallee, police said.