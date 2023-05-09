Autorickshaw drivers on day-long fast over non-revision of fares

CHENNAI: Auto-rickshaw drivers went on a day-long hunger strike protesting the long delay in the revision of fares even after the Madras High Court direction.

S Balasubramaniam, executive president of the CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Workers Federation said that the state government has not revised the meter fares since 2013.

"The Madras High Court heard the case and ordered to change the meter fares in February 2022. After this, the rate fixing committee held consultations with the auto unions. However, the government did not increase the fares. Therefore, demonstrations and hunger strikes were held across the state emphasising five demands, including changing the meter fares, government app for hailing the auto rickshaws and banning bike taxis," he said.

He said that one year has passed since the High Court ordered to change the meter fares which have not been increased for 10 years.

"The State government has not increased the fare. Due to this, the drivers get a bad reputation among the public for charging too much. Therefore, the fare should be fixed at Rs 50 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 25 for the subsequent km. A tripartite committee should be set up in neighbouring states to adjust the fares according to the rise in the price of petroleum products from time to time," he said.

CITU leader alleged that Ola and Uber companies are collecting fares contrary to what the government has fixed. "The government should start and run an app for autos like the State of Kerala. This will provide revenue to the government, job security to the drivers and auto service to the public at reasonable rates," he said.

He alleged that people meeting with accidents in the bike taxi would not get compensation as they would be denied third-party insurance.