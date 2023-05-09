AU’s order demoting SOs to lab assistants stayed

According to the petition, E Krishnamoorthi and others were appointed as Special Officers/Liaison Officers - Grade I appointed by the University to manage its 202 study centres from the period of 2008-2011. While so, certain issues cropped up with the administration of the Annamalai University, the State government took a policy decision to take over the management of the varsity and accordingly enacted the Annamalai University Act, 2013, and redeploy some of the excess staff.