AU’s order demoting SOs to lab assistants stayed
CHENNAI: In a partial relief to the Special Officers (SOs) of Annamalai University (AU), the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on the University’s order demoting them to laboratory assistants.
Hearing a batch of pleas moved by the 115 Special Officers, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira directed the State government and Annamalai Varsity to respond to a petition and adjourned the hearing for six weeks.
During the course of the hearing, the counsel representing petitioners contended that it was illegal to appoint postgraduates as Laboratory Assistants in place of appointing persons who have completed Class X.
Further, the counsel for the petitioners pointed out the similar order of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) and sought an interim injunction.
Earlier, E Krishnamoorthi and 114 other Special Officers - Grade I of Annamalai University moved the Madras High Court challenging the Higher Education Department’s order demoting them as Laboratory Assistants.
According to the petition, E Krishnamoorthi and others were appointed as Special Officers/Liaison Officers - Grade I appointed by the University to manage its 202 study centres from the period of 2008-2011. While so, certain issues cropped up with the administration of the Annamalai University, the State government took a policy decision to take over the management of the varsity and accordingly enacted the Annamalai University Act, 2013, and redeploy some of the excess staff.
Subsequently, 350 special officers have been appointed as Laboratory Assistants in other government colleges and their wages have also been reduced.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android