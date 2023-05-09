9 Corpn school students to visit Dubai for educational tour

CHENNAI: At least nine students of Chennai Corporation schools to visit Dubai for an educational tour as part of Wings to Fly program on May 10. The number of students' participating in the programme has been increased every year. Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to conduct career guidance programme and counseling for the Corporation school students in June for the academic year 2023 – 2024.

The education department of the Corporation conducts competitions for the students of Class 6 to 9. In this academic year 2022 – 2023, competition was held with the given title 'Development of Entrepreneurial ability'. As many as 478 students were selected in the first round, and in the final round 9 students won the competition. And they got an opportunity to fly to Dubai on Wednesday.

"The program has been an educational and motivational tour for the students. They have been participating actively in the competition every year. Because they could not visit other countries due to their family financial crises, the students utilize this opportunity in the schools. And they try to expose and learn new things during the educational tour," said Mayor R Priya.

The selected students would visit the business establishments and various places in Dubai for three days, and return to Chennai on May 14. It is noted that under Wings to Fly program students visited Malaysia in 2016, Germany in 2017, NASA in United States of America in 2018, in 2019 to Singapore, and 2022 it was London. The students who won the competition in 2020 and 2021 were not able to travel due to the pandemic. However, they were given laptops as recognition of their achievements.

The civic body to start the career guidance and counseling for the corporation students of class 12 for the academic year 2023 – 2024 in June. "Usually, the program would be conducted towards the end of the academic year. But this year we have planned to conduct in prior because students will be able to identify what course they wanted to pursue, and they can prepare accordingly, " said a senior GCC official.