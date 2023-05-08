City

TTV, OPS join hands to retrieve AIADMK, defeat DMK

“We will meet VK Sasikala after she return to Chennai. We already approached her and she agreed for the meeting,” he added.
Deposed AIADMK leader OPS called on AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran at the latter’s Adyar residence

CHENNAI: “We will work together like CPI and CPM to defeat DMK,” AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said in a joint press conference with ousted AIADMK leader OPS at his residence.

Confirming the same, the former chief minister said that the duo has joined hands forgetting differences from the past.

This development came after the ousted leader met TTV at his Adyar residence on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, OPS’ political consultant Panrutti S Ramachandran said that OPS and TTV will have working arrangements to retrieve the AIADMK from the clutches of the anti- social elements. “We are confident of achieving it,” he added.



