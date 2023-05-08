Streamline traffic around Kilambakkam bus stand: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: As the construction of Kilambakkam bus terminus is nearing completion, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) minister PK Sekarbabu held discussion with transport department and police department to streamline traffic movement around the bus stand, on Monday.

An official, who took part in the meeting, said that the minister has instructed the officials from concerned departments to visit the site jointly to make a decision to streamline the traffic and bus operation. "The construction of the bus stand will be completed and the facility will be opened in June as announced by the government. Officials from MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) and SETC (State Express Transport Corporation) also took part in the meeting," the official added.

The planning authority is constructing the Kilambakkam bus stand near Vandalur at a cost of Rs 393.74 crore to house south bound buses.

Omni buses, mofussil buses and MTC buses will be operated from the facility.

Meanwhile, the CMDA has floated bids to construct a park inside the bus stand with landscaping, pond, walking track, fountains, mediterranean park and others on a 6 land parcel.

The minister also inspected several North Chennai areas such as Kolathur Paper Mills Road, Mettupalayam in Puzhal, Thiruvottiyur and other places, where projects are proposed to be implemented based on Assembly announcements.

The CMDA will construct a modern market on Paper Mills Road where an old market exists. The new market will be constructed at Rs 10 crore.

Also, Sekarbabu inspected a football ground on Srinivasan Street in Mettupalayam in Puzhal. The CMDA will renovate the ground at Rs 1.50 crore.

"Corporation Middle School in Mahalakshmi Nagar in Puzhal was inaugurated in 1967 and the school is now functioning with limited facilities. It will be renovated and constructed with a concrete floor and equipped with all basic facilities in this Middle school," a government press release said.