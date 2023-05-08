Man who stole parcel containing iphones arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man who stole a parcel containing 7 iphones worth more than Rs 10 lakh, which was kept outside a mobile phone showroom in Thirumangalam.

The arrested person was identified as Afsar Basha of Kodungaiyur. Investigations revealed that he had worked in a mobile phone showroom and had stopped coming to work two months ago.

On April 28, M Mari (23), who works as a courier delivery agent had come to the showroom inside a commercial complex in Thirumangalam to deliver the parcels containing phones.

As the showroom was not open, Mari placed a set of parcels outside the showroom and took other parcels to be delivered in the commercial complex.

When he returned, he found a box containing iPhones missing after which he filed a complaint with Thirumangalam police.

After perusing the CCTV footage, police zeroed in on Mari and arrested him.

Police recovered five iPhones and cash worth Rs 1.6 lakh from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.