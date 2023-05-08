History sheeter hacked to death by friends on OMR

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by his friends in OMR on Monday.

The deceased was Billu Nithya of Karapakkam in OMR was a history-sheeter and has many murder and attempted to murder cases pending against him.

Nithya who was arrested by the police a few months ago was released on bail recently. On Sunday midnight, Nithya and his friends were consuming liquor by sitting on the roadside in Indira Nagar in Karapakkam.

Police said while consuming liquor a quarrel broke out between Nithya and his friends and soon during a heated argument they took a cricket bat and attacked his head and he became unconscious.

Police said his friends alerted the ambulance and escaped from the spot. Later, Nithya was taken to the Royapettah government hospital but there he died without responding to treatments in the wee hours of Monday.

The Kannagi Nagar police have registered a case and arrested one of his friends with whom Nithya consumed liquor and search is on to nab others who are missing.