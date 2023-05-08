Food fest to showcase age-old dishes from Chettinad region

According to Mangalam, the way people in the Chettinad region cook food is unique compared to other parts of the State. “Murthi was inspired by the cuisine during his visit and expressed his interest in presenting it to the people of Chennai. At the festival, we will serve authentic food from the region, including several palaharam that many are not familiar with. I learned cooking from my mother and grandmother and have been preparing many traditional dishes that are over 150 years old,” says 57-year-old Mangalam. Solai, her husband’s sister, is also presenting a variety of Chettinad dishes.