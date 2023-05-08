Food fest to showcase age-old dishes from Chettinad region
CHENNAI: Chef Murthi has a passion for discovering native cuisines from remote villages in India and showcasing his findings through eclectic culinary events. During one of his travels, he visited the home of Mangalam Aachi in Kandanur, Sivaganga district. Mangalam, the mother of one of Murthi’s close friends, introduced him to the authentic taste of Chettinad cuisine. Impressed by the unique cooking style of the region, Murthi decided to collaborate with Mangalam Aachi and her sister Solai Aachi to present a food festival in Chennai, called Chettinad by Aachi. The festival will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center.
According to Mangalam, the way people in the Chettinad region cook food is unique compared to other parts of the State. “Murthi was inspired by the cuisine during his visit and expressed his interest in presenting it to the people of Chennai. At the festival, we will serve authentic food from the region, including several palaharam that many are not familiar with. I learned cooking from my mother and grandmother and have been preparing many traditional dishes that are over 150 years old,” says 57-year-old Mangalam. Solai, her husband’s sister, is also presenting a variety of Chettinad dishes.
Mangalam is proud to say that she has not changed any of the recipes and that they have been passed down from one generation to another. The menu includes several items such as Chettinad meen kuzhambu, Chettinad mutton kola urundai, Chettinad fish fry, Chettinad chicken curry, and Chettinad special vendakkai mandi. The duo is also preparing varieties of murukku such as seepu seedai, thenkuzhal murukku, mullu murukku, and more. Mangalam uses a variety of spices, and the dishes are made with fresh ground masalas. For the food festival, they will bring masala from their home, adding to the authenticity of the cuisine.
Chef Murthi speaks highly of Mangalam and Solai’s culinary expertise, mentioning that their recipes have been passed down from their mothers, making them well-versed in authentic Chettinad cuisine since childhood.
If you are a foodie and want to experience the authentic taste of Chettinad cuisine, head to the Chettinad by Aachi food festival from May 11-15 at Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center.
