Evict 300 encroachers of Burma society within 6 months, HC tells TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recently passed an order to the Tamil Nadu government to evict 300 encroachers from the land belonging to the Burma Indian Cooperative Housing Society within 6 months.

Hearing a plea filed by A Bose, President, Burma India Cooperative Housing Society, the first division bench comprising acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State government to hand over the land located in Palavakkam, Chennai to BICHS.

Further, the court directed the State government to evict the encroachers with the help of police personnel.

During the hearing, the government sought time to evict the encroachers.

The Burma Indian Cooperative Housing Society moved the HC seeking an order to the implementation of the Supreme Court, High Court and Kancheepuram Collector's direction to clear the encroachments on the land belonging to their society at Palavakkam, Chennai.

According to the petitioner, about 25 acres of land were divided and allotted to 318 members of the society and few encroachers occupied the said land.

When the Collector, Kancheepuram ordered to evict the encroachers, the respondents moved the High Court and Supreme Court. While their petitions were dismissed by the courts, the petitioner moved the Madras High Court seeking an order to evict the encroachers immediately.