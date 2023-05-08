Evading arrest for 2 yrs, 2 history sheeters held with drugs in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special team of City Police on Monday arrested two notorious criminals, A+ category rowdies who have evaded arrest for over two years, for alleged possession of methaqualone, a synthetic drug near Washermenpet.

The arrested persons were identified as G Easwaran, (24) and S Yuvaraj (23), from Tondiarpet.

Police sources said that Eswaran has 25 criminal cases against him while Yuvaraj has 22 cases including extortion and kidnapping.

They also have five murder cases against them.

On Sunday night, based on a tip off that two of them are out from hiding, a team from New Washermanpet police station conducted vehicle checks at MPT colony in Subramania Siva street. On seeing the police, the two men dropped their bikes and took to their heels.

While scaling a compound wall, they fell and fractured their legs, police said. Police seized 1.39 kilograms of methaqualone drugs from them.

Two years ago, they were released on bail after being arrested for the murder of a lawyer in Tirupur and a warrant was pending against their name. They will be sent to jail after being treated for their injuries.