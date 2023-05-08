Class 12 boards: Breaking all odds, Corpn schoolgirl bags high score & IIT-M seat

CHENNAI: Breaking several barriers, an 18-year-old R Jayashree who belongs to a humble background managed to secure high marks in Class 12 board exams and also a four-year degree course with Indian Institute Of Technology–Madras (IIT-M).

Jayashree, a resident of Choolaimedu studied in a science group at Chennai Higher Secondary School (CHSS), Puliyur, Kodambakkam.

Despite having no financial resources to shell out for different tuitions, Jayashree managed to get 99 in computer science subject and high score in Class 12 exam.

Jayashree's mother Dhanalakshmi, who runs a small-scale business from her home is a single mother, who is proud of her daughter's achievements. "I am proud of my daughter's achievements. She was determined to bag a high score and an IIT-M seat,” said Dhanalakshmi.

Meanwhile, Jayashree speaking to DT Next said that she did not join tuitions due to financial constraints and to become a helping hand to her mother at home.

"Frankly, my family did not have the finances to join me in tuition for each subject. Moreover, the coaching at school was highly helpful for me to study at home,” said Jayashree.

Jayashree, in July 2022, sat for an IIT-M exam with more than 4,000 students from 52 schools across Chennai and Tiruvallur.

Out of 200 students shortlisted, Jayashree was one of them who was chosen for three-months training at IIT-M.

"Several tests were conducted during the coaching. After clearing those tests, I sat for the qualifier exam for admissions in IIT-M in November 2022,"she added.

As per the results announced, Jayashree is set to join IIT-M in four-year course BSc in Programming and Data Science, for which she is currently undergoing the admission process.