Chennai registers 94.14 pass per cent in Class 12 board exam

CHENNAI: In the class 12 board results announced on Monday, Chennai recorded a pass percentage of 94.14.
The first position was bagged by Virudhunagar district at 97.85 per cent.
As per the district-wise data released by the State School Education Department, 21,139 boys and 23,178 girls appeared for the board exam held between March 13 and April 3.
Of this,19,321 boys and 22, 399 girls cleared the exam. All amounting to 41,720 students clearing the exam out of 44,317.
As the usual trend, the pass percentage of girls was higher than boys in Chennai.
Boys recorded a pass per cent of 91.40, whereas girls registered 96.64 per cent for the city.
