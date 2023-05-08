Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Free speech rights are only on paper. Though the Constitution guarantees free speech, it is not absolute and is subject to “reasonable restrictions”. It is the courts which are empowered to decide as to what are reasonable restrictions on a case-to-case basis. Even there you will find a number of people getting convicted for criminal defamation like Rahul Gandhi or convicted for contempt of court. Newspapers have been told that their right to free expression is no higher than the ordinary citizen. There are many other laws under which prosecution is launched such as Information Technology Act etc. Notwithstanding this fact, the Supreme Court held section 66-A of the IT Act invalid on the ground that it is likely to be misused. Still, several hundred prosecutions are pending. Besides these hurdles, there are some private groups which enforce their “own discipline” and gag free speech. In this context to achieve free speech, that too with the courts’ help, will only be a mirage.