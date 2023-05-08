22-yr-old speaking on phone while charging dies due to electrocution

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was electrocuted while he was allegedly talking on his mobile phone when it was charging at his house in Washermanpet on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as K Kamaraj, a tea master. He was living in Canal Street in old Washermanpet, police said. On Sunday evening, he had visited Marina beach and returned to his rented house around 9 pm. He put the phone on charge and was talking to his friend when it exploded.

Kamaraj was injured and thrown to the ground. Neighbours who heard his screams rushed to his aid and alerted the police control room. A patrol vehicle, which was in the neighbourhood, rescued an unconscious Kamaraj and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered. His body was moved to a government hospital for postmortem. Further investigations are on.