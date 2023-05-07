Madras’ tryst with labour movement

The English-speaking Parsi

When union activities picked up in Perambur, it was decided to involve public figures more closely with the union, as it had to stand up to the government. Once when the union leaders went to meet Annie Besant, she was not available. Instead, they met her secretary BP Wadia. A Bombay-born Parsi, Wadia came from India’s oldest shipbuilding company, the Wadias of Bombay. He was also deeply spiritualistic and believed in theosophy. Not surprisingly, Wadia was the last person one would expect to get involved in the trade union movement. But this was the meeting that was to transform Wadia; from a person who only had a vague idea of the B and C Mills, he became the first president of the first trade union within weeks. Every Saturday, Wadia addressed a public meeting that attracted an audience of 20,000 despite intimidation from the British police. Wadia presided over the meeting, with his speech in English translated by Thiru Vi Ka. Today, a park in Perambur honours Wadia’s participation.