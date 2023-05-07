GCC takes action against contractor for delaying SWD works

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued show cause notice against the contractor for delaying the completion of storm water drain construction work in Alandur and Perungudi zone.

The civic body carries out storm water drain works in the city to prevent water logging without affecting the daily life of the people and disrupting the traffic during the monsoon season.

Following the instruction of local administration minister the construction work of integrated SWD in the expanded areas of Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones commenced at an estimated cost of Rs 1714 crore under German Development Bank (KfW) funds.

Under phase one, storm water drain works were taken up in Alandur and Perungudi zones including Nanganallur first main road, sixth main road, Hindu colony, Kannan colony, Ram colony and Srinivasa Nagar at a total cost of Rs 150 crore.

The drain work is in progress at Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Radha Nagar, Madipakkam, Anna Sathya Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Guberan Nagar, and a few streets in Shollinganalur zone for about 120 kilometers.

An estimated cost of Rs 447 crore has been allocated for the drains in these areas, corporation sources said.

"One of the contractor delayed in completing the construction work of SWD. The work commenced in January 2023 and the entire project is divided into stretches with specific monthly target schedule. Any contractor failing to meet the monthly schedule will be given show cause notice," Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

If the work is not progressing even after the show cause notice to the contractor, the bill payment will be deducted with a fine amount, the commissioner said adding that the contractors are instructed to put end-to-end barricades to ensure safety for pedestrians and motorists, along the stretches where the storm water drain works are underway.