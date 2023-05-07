CS directs to expedite night safari in Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: While inspecting various projects and initiatives taken up by the Forest Department, state chief secretary V Irai Anbu directed the officials to expedite night safari project in Vandalur zoo and document flora and fauna mentioned in Sangam Literature, on Sunday.
As a part of the inspection, Irai Anbu visited the Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchery in Besant Nagar beach.
"He took a review of various initiatives being undertaken for collection of turtle eggs and release of hatchlings in the sea. He was informed that the Department has set up 34 turtle hatcheries across the coastal districts. A total of 2.17 lakh eggs were collected and about 1.71 lakh hatchlings released into the sea. Rest was yet to hatch and were being cared for in various hatcheries, " a department release said.
During the inspection, a presentation was made to the Chief Secretary on the Green Tamil Nadu Mission including Mission targets, achievements, and the future roadmap.
The TN Green Mission had achieved planting of about 2.8 Crore saplings in the state in the year 2022-23.
He later inspected a plantation site in Vandalur where 500 trees were planted.
He also suggested to document the flora and fauna as found in Sangam literature.
While inspecting Vandalur zoo, he directed the officials to speed up night safari project.
"He also inspected the rescue facility for rehabilitation of injured and other animals. He later inspected the Otteri lake inside the zoo and reviewed the efforts of the department to eco restore the lake at a cost of Rs 1.5 crores, " the release added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android