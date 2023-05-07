CS directs to expedite night safari in Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: While inspecting various projects and initiatives taken up by the Forest Department, state chief secretary V Irai Anbu directed the officials to expedite night safari project in Vandalur zoo and document flora and fauna mentioned in Sangam Literature, on Sunday.

As a part of the inspection, Irai Anbu visited the Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchery in Besant Nagar beach.

"He took a review of various initiatives being undertaken for collection of turtle eggs and release of hatchlings in the sea. He was informed that the Department has set up 34 turtle hatcheries across the coastal districts. A total of 2.17 lakh eggs were collected and about 1.71 lakh hatchlings released into the sea. Rest was yet to hatch and were being cared for in various hatcheries, " a department release said.