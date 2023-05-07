College student drowns in Krishna Canal in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student was feared drowned in Krishna Canal in Thiruvallur district on Saturday evening.

Rescue personnel fished out his body from the lake on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Immanuel of Pattabiram. He was pursuing his B.Tech degree at a private college near Poonamallee, police said.

On Saturday, Immanuel, along with his friends, went to Krishna Canal for a dip, when the incident happened.

Police said that the volume of water being sent to the canal from Puzhal lake has been high for the past few days.

While Immanuel was in the water, he got washed away. His friends tried to save him, but could not, after which they alerted the police.

On information, Vengal police and rescue personnel from the TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) rushed to the scene. The search was called off as the body could not be found on Saturday and on Sunday, Immanuel was fished out.

His body was sent to the government hospital for post mortem.

Vengal Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Two weeks ago, a three year old child, A Pranav drowned in Krishna Canal near Avadi on Sunday in front of his parents, Arulpandi (28) and Kavitha (26).

After bathing the child, the couple made him sit on the banks and then got into the water.

When the couple were in the water, the child had attempted to get into the water and got washed away.