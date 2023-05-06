Third Master Plan: CMDA to steer economic, income-driven growth

As per the present economic pattern, the core city retains port activity, administration (Secretariat) and services. Manufacturing has developed in peripheral areas (Orgadam, Sriperumbudur). Software services have developed in clusters spread across the IT corridor along OMR, Tidel Parks in Siruseri and SEZs. Chennai now has multiple business districts and this dynamics within the city is not well understood due to the lack of disaggregated city-level data.