Third Master Plan: CMDA to steer economic, income-driven growth
CHENNAI: To ensure optimal usage of land and other resources in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) in line with the economic activities of the metropolis as well as its job patterns, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has proposed a study on the spatial distribution of employment and income categories.
The findings of the study, once completed, will be incorporated into the ongoing process for the preparation of the Third Master Plan (TMP).
As per a CMDA document, recently, the jurisdiction of CMA was expanded from 1,189 sqkm to 5,904 sqkm. This expansion will significantly affect present trends of employment and income distribution. The city planner now has the responsibility to address the needs of additional workers and firms.
“Further, the new policies involve the establishment of new employment corridors, among others. These decisions will require responsive and resilient spatial planning for the housing demands in the city with provisions to ensure safety and encourage affordability across income segments,” the document said.
The planning authority pointed out that changes in urban areas, including expansion, are significantly driven by the location of industries and firms, employment and income pattern. There is a correlation between the location of jobs, housing and commute time from home to the workplace.
As per the present economic pattern, the core city retains port activity, administration (Secretariat) and services. Manufacturing has developed in peripheral areas (Orgadam, Sriperumbudur). Software services have developed in clusters spread across the IT corridor along OMR, Tidel Parks in Siruseri and SEZs. Chennai now has multiple business districts and this dynamics within the city is not well understood due to the lack of disaggregated city-level data.
The document noted that half of the SEZs in the State are in districts that are part of CMA. While Chennai continues to have strong manufacturing output, its 21st- century economy is dominated by software and related sectors.
“Successive shifts in employment also brought in migrants. As per 2011 census, migrants constituted 28% of Chennai population, of which close to one-fifth migrated for job/business purposes,” it said.
