Fisherman murdered during drunken brawl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A fisherman was arrested by the city police on Friday for alleged murder of his friend after a drunken brawl near Kasimedu fishing harbour last week.

The deceased was identified as Velu (47) of Annai Sathya Nagar, New Washermanpet. His body was found amidst fishing nets put out for drying on April 28. Fishing Harbour Police moved the body to government hospital for post mortem. Investigations revealed that Velu was drinking with his co-worker, Parasuraman of Triplicane.

Investigations revealed that on April 27, Velu and Parasuraman went fishing and after return they had consumed liquor together with another fisherman, Sahayam. The deceased had first got into an argument with Sahayam and Parasuraman had intervened and supported Sahayam.

Later in the day, Velu fought with Parasuraman again for supporting Sahayam and in the melee, the latter kicked Velu. He left him in the ice storage room and left the place. Few hours later, Parasuram returned and on seeing Velu unconscious, he dragged him and put in the area for drying nets.

The next morning, a fisherman Veerappan (52) spotted Velu's body and informed the police, who after investigations confirmed that it was murder. Parasuraman was arrested, produced before a magistrate, and remanded in custody.