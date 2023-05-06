Cops seize drugs chocolates; six held
CHENNAI: The city police have seized methaqualone – a sedative, and ganja chocolates and arrested 6 persons in two different incidents.
A police team from New Washermenpet rounded up 3 persons near the Corporation park on Friday, and found 790 gm of methaqualone.
The arrested persons are B Janakiraman (24) of Tiruvottiyur, S Premkumar (22) and M Venkatesh (24) of New Washermenpet. Janakairaman and Premkumar have a murder case against them. The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
In another incident, city police’s PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Friday arrested a trio from Bihar who were found with 18 kg of ganja chocolates near Guindy. The Adyar PEW had received a tip off about movement of the contraband within their jurisdiction after which personnel were posted at various locations.
A team which was near Guindy Race course noticed the trio loitering suspiciously and questioned them. The men gave evasive replies after which police searched their baggage and found ganja chocolates.
Birendra Kumar Paswan (33), Kushe Paswan (21) and Mohammed Jawed (19) were arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
