Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur train pattern changes

CHENNAI: The Southern railway has notified diversion of Chennai - Guruvayur train services to facilitate engineering works in Thiruvananthapuram division. Train no - 16128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore express leaving Guruvayur at 11:15 pm on May 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29, 30, and 31 will be diverted to run via Kottayam and skipping stoppages at Ernakulam and Alappuzha, said the southern railway in a press statement.

An additional stoppage will be provided at Kottayam for the convenience of passengers, noted the statement. Likewise, train no - 16127, from Chennai Egmore to Guruvayur, leaving Chennai at 9 am on May 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31 will be diverted to run via Kottayam, skipping stoppages at Alappuzha, said the statement. An additional stoppage will be provided at Kottayam, noted the statement.