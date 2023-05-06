3 Bihar men held with Ganja chocolates near Guindy

CHENNAI: City Police's PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Friday arrested a trio from Bihar, who were found possessing about 18 kg of Ganja chocolates near Guindy.

Adyar PEW had received a tip off about movement of the contraband within their jurisdiction after which personnel were posted at various locations.

A team which was near Guindy Race course noticed the three men loitering suspiciously and questioned them. The men gave evasive replies after which police searched their baggage and found the Ganja chocolates.

The trio - Birendra Kumar Paswan (33), Kushe Paswan (21) and Mohammed Jawed (19) were arrested.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.