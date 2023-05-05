Wife questions man for not going to work; beaten to death

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by Chennai Police on murder charges after he beat up his wife to death at their residence in Thiruvottiyur.

The arrested man was identified as R Durai. He was living with his wife, D Indrani (48) at Egavalliamman Koil street in Thiruvottiyur.

According to the police, on Thursday morning, around 10 am, Indrani’s sister Kasthuri had come to visit her when she noticed Durai hurriedly leaving the home after locking the front door. When she questioned Durai about her sister, he apparently replied that she left home and she won’t return and walked away.

Suspicious over her brother in law’s behaviour, Kasthuri broke open the front door of the house with the help of neighbours and found her sister with blood injuries. Indrani was moved to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Thiruvottiyur Police secured the body on information and moved it to Government Hospital for post mortem. Investigation revealed that Durai was slacking at home without going to work and Indrani had to do odd jobs to make ends meet. This had created issues between the couple and on Thursday, after an argument, Durai assaulted his wife to death.

He was arrested from a hideout, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.