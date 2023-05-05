Transit time of 'Vande Bharat' between Chennai - Mysore reduced

CHENNAI: The Southern railways has announced the reduction of transit time for Vande Bharat express between Mysore and Chennai by 10 minutes.

The reduction of the transit time will be effective from May 15, 2023, said the Southern railway in a press release.

Earlier, the train no - 20607 between Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysore leaving at 05:50 am from Chennai Central was arriving Katpadi stoppage at 07:21 am and depart at 07:25 am, now after the revision the train will arrive Katpadi at 07:13 am and depart at 07:15 am, noted the statement.

In the return direction, previously the train no - 20608 will arrive Katpadi stoppage at 05:36 pm and depart at 05:40 pm, now after the time revision the train will arrive Katpadi at 05:33 pm and depart at 05:35 pm then it will reach Chennai Central at 7:20 pm, said the statement.

In another change of time, Southern Railways said the train Dr MGR Chennai Central - Howrah superfast (12840) leaving Chennai central at 07:15 pm is revised to leave at 07:20 pm and the revision will be effective from May 15, 2023.