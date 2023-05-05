Stanley College PG student assaulted by a group of drunk juniors

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old postgraduate student of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital was allegedly assaulted by a group of final-year MBBS students during the early hours of Thursday after an argument. According to police sources, the injured student was identified as Lenin Prabhu, a native of Kanavaipatti in Dindigul district who has been pursuing post-graduation in Radiology. On Wednesday night, Lenin had gone to a mall in Royapettah along with a female classmate to watch a film. They returned in the early hours of Thursday. Around 2 am, when Lenin went to drop his friend at the hostel, a group of at least 10 students, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, had picked up an argument with him. Though Lenin tried to leave the place, his bike skidded and he fell down after which the other students assaulted him. He suffered simple injuries and was admitted to Stanley hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, the police are investigating four final year MBBS students and others who were part of the gang that allegedly assaulted Lenin.