Ponniyin Selvan connection in Lanka explored via cycling trail

CHENNAI: Cycling Yogis, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, organised a three-day Ponniyin Selvan trail in January as part of the Republic Day Heritage Ride. Approximately 55 riders covered 300 km, visiting important places mentioned in the book, such as Veeranam Lake, Kadambur, Thirupurambiyam, Pazhayarai, Kodiyakarai, and Thanjavur. During the cycling tour, the team was inspired to organise a similar tour in Sri Lanka, covering places related to the story. As a result, the team is planning a Ponniyin Selvan cycling tour in Sri Lanka from September 28 to October 2, which will cover Anuradhapura, Sigiriya, Dambulla, and Polonnaruwa.
Before the tour in Sri Lanka, Ramanujar Moulana of Cycling Yogis and two of his friends conducted a reconnaissance of the route. Ramanujar states, “As we all know, the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan storyline consists of places both in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The author Kalki Krishnamurthy himself visited Sri Lanka and spent time researching the Chola history in Sri Lanka. Our Ponniyin Selvan trail ride in Sri Lanka focused on places such as Anuradhapura, Sigiriya, Dambulla, and Polonnaruwa. Ponniyin Selvan spectacularly showcases the regard and respect Cholas had for Buddhism, thus the places we are riding are connected to the storyline in the Sri Lankan context. While none can deny the historical connection due to mercantile trade and literature, the Shiva Temple built by King Raja Raja Chola in Polonnaruwa is today the only significant evidence of their presence in the island country.”
The five-day ride will cover a distance of approximately 200 km, starting from Anuradhapura and passing through Sigiriya and Dambulla before ending in Polonnaruwa. Moulana emphasises the connection between the places in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka with regard to the Ponniyin Selvan story, stating that, “Kodiyakarai in Tamil Nadu and, to an extent, Thondaiman Aaru in Sri Lanka are connected for sea voyages in Ponniyin Selvan.”
Those interested in participating in the tour can register at www.cyclingyogis.in.
