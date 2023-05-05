The open pit on Pozhichalur road

City

Pit dug up for sewage now a public threat in Pallavaram

A shopkeeper near the pit pointed out that there is a clinic exactly opposite the pit. “The patients will have to cross the road head-on where the pit was dug,” he said, adding, “every day, lots of heavy vehicles including public transport passes on Pozhichalur main road. This is a big issue and it has to be solved immediately”. He said even pregnant ladies, who use the road for coming to the clinic, face issues.