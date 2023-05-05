Pit dug up for sewage now a public threat in Pallavaram
CHENNAI: The Pozhichalur main road near Pallavaram is a busy place especially at peak hours. However, a pit, which was dug up recently for sewage management, poses a threat to commuters and motorists. The lack of warning board or fence around the pit also make the area dangerous.
B Mathivanan, who uses the road on a daily basis to reach his office near the airport, said the pit poses danger especially during night due to power installation of road lights. “Pedestrians cannot even walk on the platform as there is debris accumulated there,” he said.
A shopkeeper near the pit pointed out that there is a clinic exactly opposite the pit. “The patients will have to cross the road head-on where the pit was dug,” he said, adding, “every day, lots of heavy vehicles including public transport passes on Pozhichalur main road. This is a big issue and it has to be solved immediately”. He said even pregnant ladies, who use the road for coming to the clinic, face issues.
“I have already lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned in the Pammal municipality. However, no steps have been taken by the officials to at least set up a fence or warning board there,” L Gopinath, working in an IT field and a resident hailing from the area, said.
Meanwhile, a senior official from the Pammal municipality, seeking anonymity, said the pit was not closed in time due to labour issues.
“Moreover, there is little work to be completed”, he said adding, “we have also received complaints from the locals”.
Assuring that the issue will be solved, the official said that a small fence, which was erected around the pit, was damaged by recent rains.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android