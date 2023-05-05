Overflowing sewage irks residents of Perambur

CHENNAI: The residents of Munniyappan Street in Perambur under Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) find their area regularly flooded with sewage that causes inconveniences and various health issues.

People stated that ever since the drainage pipeline was replaced in the ward in April 2022, there has been sewage overflow from the manhole due to blockage. They fumed that the civic body authorities are lethargic and are yet to address the issue despite multiple complaints raised.

"The metro water board replaced the pipeline in our ward 44, whereas the pipe interlinking the nearby street is yet to be changed. That causes blockages and leads to overflow of sewage in the area. For almost a year, we have been witnessing the street regularly getting flooded with drainage water. During the peak hours in the morning, the sewage overflows from the main manhole, and even flows inside the houses," said K Prabhakaran, a resident of Munniyappan Street in Perambur.

Local residents are forced to walk in the contaminated water, and the stagnated sewage becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the area. During the monsoon season, the situation worsens, the rainwater gets mixed with the flooded drainage water. People are worried if there is no permanent solution it would result in contaminating groundwater.

"Whenever, we raise a complaint to the Chennai Metro Water they pump out the sewage in the street, and never replace or remove the blockage caused in the sewage pipeline in the neighbouring street. We are tired of filing complaints through the helpline and complaint cell of both metro water board and Chennai Corporation, because there is no response from the civic body authorities," stated Prabhakaran.

In addition, the city Corporation milled the road last year, and stormwater drain work was in progress.

The local body ensured that the road re-laying will be done after the drain construction is completed. "However, the SWD construction was completed a few months ago, and the road is yet to be resurfaced. Already the road is in bad shape, additionally the sewage stagnation in the area worsens it. There has been no response from the city corporation and metro water board despite multiple complaints," said C Raghukumar, a civic activist.

When contacted a senior official with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said: "The neighbouring street comes under Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6), and we have informed the concerned official to replace the old pipe. But temporarily we pump out the flooded drainage water through a sucking machine in ward 44".

"To commence the underground work, we should obtain road cut permission from the Chennai Corporation, traffic diversion permission from the police department and approval from the CMWSSB. The work is expected to begin soon, and it will be resolved at the earliest," added the official.