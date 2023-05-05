Officials of IG registration arrested for graft by DVAC

CHENNAI: Two officials working at the office of IG registration in Kuralagam complex were caught red handed while accepting bribe to know the approval status of documentation of certain sales deeds.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) team organised a trap on Thursday and both the accused were caught when they reiterated their earlier demand of bribe and accepted Rs.25,000.

Both accused were arrested and sent for remand.

The arrested were identified as Ramesh, assistant executive engineer and Vijayakumar, junior assistant.

During the house search at the residence of AEE Ramesh an unaccounted money Rs.8.6 lakh was seized and an unaccounted money Rs 18,000 was seized from Vijaya Kumar at his office.

The complainant is SBI - Panel advocate and looking after documentation works of sale deeds of his clients. The complainant had done documentation work for 11 clients. From the concerned SRO, Guduvanchery files were sent for field inspection to the office of Assistant Executive Engineer OD / Registration department. When he tried to know the status of the files, the registration dept officials demanded the bribe, noted DVAC officials.