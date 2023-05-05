Inspector shunted to Vacancy Reserve after harassment complaints

CHENNAI: An Inspector with Tambaram City Police has been transferred to Vacancy Reserve (VR) after the Commissioner received complaints about the Inspector's alleged perverted behaviour with women police personnel posted for duty at the Kannagi Nagar Police station.

Sources in Tambaram Police commissionerate said that they have received complaints from at least 8 women personnel who alleged that Kannagi Nagar Inspector (Crime), Muthusamy harassed them sexually and sent obscene messages to their phones.

A senior police officer with Tambaram City Police confirmed the developments and said that action will be initiated against the Inspector after a departmental enquiry.

According to the official, policewomen drawn from TSP (Tamil Nadu Special Police) unit were attached to the crime wing at Kannagi Nagar Police station for the last few months.

When the women resisted his advances or questioned him about his behaviour, he allegedly troubled them by giving them extra duty and continued to harass them sexually.

After reaching a tipping point, the policewomen filed a complaint with Police Commissioner, A Amalraj.

Preliminary inquiries confirmed Muthuswamy's acts after which he was shunted out of the police station and placed on Vacancy Reserve (VR).