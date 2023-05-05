City

GCC launches automatic cheque deposit machine for property tax

In collaboration with Federal Bank, the Greater Chennai Corporation launched the property tax payment system for owners through an automatic machine by paying through cheque and generating a bill of sale easily at Ripon building.
Greater Chennai Corporation
Greater Chennai CorporationFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: An automated system of property tax payment through machine was launched by the Mayor R Priya for the use of the public on Friday.

Property Owners Website, Tax Collectors, Bharath Bill Payment System and Service Centers located in Greater Chennai Corporation premises have made it possible to pay their property tax easily through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, QR Code Scan, VPN Address, Cheque and Draft.

Following this, Federal Bank has collaborated with Chennai Corporation to facilitate payment of property tax and receipt of receipts through automatic machines.

Greater Chennai Corporation
GCC
property tax
Federal bank
Cheque deposit machine
Property tax payment system

