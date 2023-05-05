CMRL works: Traffic diversions in Arcot road for a week

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in and around Arcot road for a week from Saturday ( May 6) to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) construction works.

The works are to be done between United India Colony 1st main road and Dr Ambedkar Road and diversions will be in place till May 12, stated an official release.

Accordingly, traffic will be closed on outgoing direction on Arcot Road between United India Colony 1st Main Road (Liberty junction) and Dr. Ambedkar Road.

Vehicles, including MTC buses, coming from Kodambakkam Bridge along Arcot Road intended to proceed towards Dr. Ambedkar Road will be restricted and they will be diverted Via United India Colony 1st Main Road (Liberty Junction), Viswanathapuram Main Road, Rangarajapuram Main road & Rathinammal Street to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Vadapalani along Arcot Road intending to proceed towards Kodambakkam Bridge will be allowed to ply as usual on Arcot Road within 4m width. The rest of the road width will be taken over and utilized for CMRL work.

One – way system will be implemented at United India Colony 1st Main Road (Liberty Junction) between Arcot Road and Station view road. Vehicles will be allowed to ply on this stretch from Arcot road towards Station view road but not allowed to ply from Station view road towards Arcot road.

Light motor vehicles from Viswanathapuram Main Road intending to proceed towards Arcot road will be restricted from Station view road.

Instead, they will be allowed to use United India Colony 2nd Cross Street, Circular road, United India Colony 6th Cross Street and United India Colony 4th Main road to reach their destination.

Light motor vehicles from Viswanathapuram Main Road intending to proceed towards T. Nagar will be allowed to ply on Station View Road, Railway Border Road and Bazulla Flyover as usual.

Light motor vehicles coming from Rathinammal Street intending to proceed towards Arcot Road can ply on Dr. Ambedkar Road Corporation Colony road and Palayakaran Street to reach Arcot road and their destination.