Buying essentials from PDS shop? Now, pay using QR code

CHENNAI: The facility to pay through UPI by scanning a QR code at PDS shops was kick started in the State on Friday. It was inaugurated in a PDS shop in Kancheepuram on Friday.

In the first phase, the QR Code system has been introduced in 602 fair price shops.

Ration card holders can now use the QR code to pay for the items purchased.

Registrar of Co-operative societies A Shanmugasundaram inaugurated the facility at a ration shop located in Kancheepuram MPVP Nagar.

The payment via QR code is considered as a step to reduce direct cash transactions and promote cashless modes of transactions.

Interestingly, PDS shop are among the last business establishments in the State to jump into the cash less transaction as many small time shops on the pavement to large supermarkets and departmental stores have already moved to cashless transactions over the last few years.

Shanmugasundaram while interacting with media persons, after inaugurating the facility on Friday said that this will be one of the most useful facilities for the ration card holders at the PDS shops. He said that the names of people who passed away many years ago will be removed automatically from the ration cards.

He also noted that election for over 22000 co-operative societies needed to be held but could not be held now since the case is pending in court. After six months the elections will be held, he noted.