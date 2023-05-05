360 kgs of Ganja seized this year in Chennai, says railway police

CHENNAI: The Railway police Chennai has seized 390 kilograms of ganja this year alone under operation Ganja Vettai, said the railway superintendent of police Chennai.

The railway police have arrested 75 accused in 65 different cases and seized Rs 7 lakh, railway superintendent Ponramu said in an event to the media.

“Further, under the operation the railway police seized a total of 568 Kgs of Ganja and 32 Kgs of ganja was seized between May 1 to 5 2023,” he added.

"To prohibit Ganja, the railway police conduct an anti drug drive across the state and whoever gives information about ganja smuggling will be awarded secret rewards,” said Ponramu.

Later, he urged the public to reach out to the railway police toll free helpline number 1512, regarding Ganja related activities.

"The railway police Chennai has received 5,627 complaints through online from 2020 to March 31, 2023 and out of it 216 FIRs were registered," he added.