Man gets life for pouring chemical, killing woman

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment and Rs 30,000 fine for pouring chemical on a woman and setting her on fire which led to her eventual death in 2018.

The accused Raja worked as a lab technician in Madipakkam where he allegedly had an extra marital affair with the victim Jamuna. When Jamuna’s husband Anand came to know about the affair he warned her to put an end to it following which she stopped talking to Raja.

“An infuriated Raja threw chemicals on Jamuna and set her on fire at the lab,” police said. Though the victim was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment she died within the next five days after which the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.