IIT-Madras launches wellness survey

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) launched a wellness survey on Thursday with the objective of reaching out to the stakeholders in the campus.

The survey is being carried out by an independent agency which would interact with the students, staff, and faculty members of the institute. The survey would be undertaken under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu government’s National Health Mission (NHM).

More than 30 counsellors are being deployed for this survey, which involves one-to-one conversations with a well-qualified wellness specialist assigned by the NHM. The programme was inaugurated by IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti.

Professor Kamakoti also started an initiative called the ‘Kushal Programme’ aimed at ensuring close association of students with faculty members for their wellness.

Highlighting the importance of this exercise, he said, “Happiness is a collective responsibility. IIT-Madras is committed to work towards ensuring the wellness of all in her campus. The independent wellness survey is one of the important steps taken in this direction.”

The institute has also launched a website, behappy.iitm.ac.in, to engage with the students.

