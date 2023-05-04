18-month-old boy succumbs to burns in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: An 18-month-old boy, who suffered burn injuries after he stumbled onto a vessel of hot water in his house in Arumbakkam last week, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased child was identified as B Hariharan. The child’s father, Barath Kumar works at a private firm while the mother is a housewife, police said. The family lived at Jaganthan Nagar in Arumbakkam. A few days ago, Barath Kumar was getting ready to leave home for work when the incident happened. He had kept a vessel of hot water for a bath outside the bathroom.

When the parents were away, Hariharan who walked by the bathroom stumbled onto it and in the melee, the hot water fell on the child. Hearing the child’s cries, the family members rushed him to a hospital, where the child succumbed to injuries. Arumbakkam police have registered a case.